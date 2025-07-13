Left Menu

Tragic Mystery at Gurukul: Snakebite Suspected in Boys’ Deaths

Two boys, aged 12 and 15, died under suspicious circumstances suspected to be due to snakebite at a gurukul. After experiencing nausea, they were taken to a hospital, where they succumbed. A venomous snake was found on the gurukul premises, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dholpur | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two young lives were tragically cut short at a gurukul, with authorities suspecting snakebite as the cause of their sudden deaths. The boys, Amit (15) and Vivek (12), complained of severe stomach pain and nausea before being rushed to the hospital, where they died despite medical efforts.

The incident unfolded at a gurukul, where the boys had been staying to study under an acharya. The head of the gurukul, Swami Shivanand Maharaj, was quick to notify their families of the medical emergency. Authorities conveyed that a venomous snake was later captured from the school premises.

Local police, represented by SHO Harinarayan Meena, have launched a thorough investigation, citing the likelihood of snakebite as the cause behind the tragedy. However, the official cause will be confirmed post-mortem. A case has been registered, as the community grapples with this heart-rending loss.

