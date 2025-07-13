Tragic Mystery at Gurukul: Snakebite Suspected in Boys’ Deaths

Two young lives were tragically cut short at a gurukul, with authorities suspecting snakebite as the cause of their sudden deaths. The boys, Amit (15) and Vivek (12), complained of severe stomach pain and nausea before being rushed to the hospital, where they died despite medical efforts.

The incident unfolded at a gurukul, where the boys had been staying to study under an acharya. The head of the gurukul, Swami Shivanand Maharaj, was quick to notify their families of the medical emergency. Authorities conveyed that a venomous snake was later captured from the school premises.

Local police, represented by SHO Harinarayan Meena, have launched a thorough investigation, citing the likelihood of snakebite as the cause behind the tragedy. However, the official cause will be confirmed post-mortem. A case has been registered, as the community grapples with this heart-rending loss.