Odisha Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Statewide Outrage

The self-immolation of a 20-year-old student in Odisha over alleged sexual harassment led to statewide protests. The student is critically injured with 95% burns. Government officials ensure top-tier treatment, while political leaders demand strict action. Investigations are ongoing, prompting calls for accountability in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:28 IST
Odisha Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Statewide Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old college student's self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment in Odisha has ignited massive protests across the state. As the student battles for life with critical burn injuries, political figures are demanding accountability and action from government officials.

The student remains in a precarious condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with 95% burn injuries. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assures the public of "best possible treatment" for the victim. In addition, a committee is investigating the incident to ensure justice is served.

Amid public outcry, political leaders from opposition parties demand the resignation of the state higher education minister and call for systemic changes to prevent future incidents. Authorities have taken steps towards accountability, with the college principal suspended and an investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

