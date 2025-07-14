School Reopens in Shahapur Amid Controversy

Amidst ongoing concerns following a controversial incident, a school in the Thane district's Shahapur is set to reopen its classes on Tuesday. The institution was closed after a female staffer conducted intrusive checks on girl students to determine who was menstruating, leading to a public outcry and legal action.

On July 8, bloodstains found in the school's toilet prompted the checks, sparking parental outrage and social media backlash. The resulting protests led to the arrest of the principal and several staff, and the school shut down operations on July 9. Officials have since been working with parents and stakeholders to address the fallout.

In a recent meeting attended by parents and local representatives, assurances were made for the appointment of a new principal and staff. Regular meetings and a complaint system were instituted by the management to prevent future incidents. Thane Zilla Parishad's Education Officer urged parents to send their children without hesitation as the school's functioning will now be closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)