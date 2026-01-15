Iran on Edge: Fast Trials and the Looming Threat of Execution Amid Protests
Iranian officials threaten swift trials and executions for those arrested during nationwide protests. The unrest, sparked by economic turmoil and resulting in thousands of deaths, has drawn international attention and warnings from the US. Meanwhile, Starlink provides satellite internet to bypass Iran's communication shutdown.
Iranian authorities have indicated that rapid trials and executions are imminent for individuals detained in recent nationwide protests. The Islamic Republic has issued a stern warning against US or Israeli interference, promising a 'decisive response.'
The protests have been fueled by the collapse of the Iranian rial amid economic struggles exacerbated by international sanctions. Activists report a death toll surpassing 2,500, marking the deadliest crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Meanwhile, US President Trump has cautioned Iran against executing demonstrators.
In response to internet blackouts, activists have turned to Starlink's satellite service to maintain communication networks. Despite government efforts to curb the use of satellite dishes, many citizens continue to rely on them for information.
