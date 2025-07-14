Delhi University Unveils Simulated Ranks for 2025 UG Admissions

The University of Delhi has scheduled the release of simulated ranks for the undergraduate admissions process under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025 at 5 pm on Tuesday.

According to the university, these simulated ranks will help applicants evaluate their standings based on their submitted preferences and CUET-UG scores, enabling them to refine their choices. The preference change window is open until 11.59 pm on July 16, after which all selections will be auto-locked for the final allocation.

The initial CSAS allocation list is set to be published at 5 pm on July 19, with candidates expected to accept their seats by 4.59 pm on July 21. Subsequent verification and approval by respective colleges are due by July 22, with the fee payment deadline for the first allocation being July 23. Officials also noted the introduction of changes in subject combinations and a new auto-accept feature designed to enhance flexibility for students.