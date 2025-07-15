Kerala's Higher Ed Showdown: Minister vs. Governor

Kerala's political tensions simmer as Higher Education Minister R Bindu accuses Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of using his constitutional power to endorse a politically charged 'Bharat Mata' portrait linked to the RSS. The portrait, unveiled at a recent university event, has caused a stir, leading to sharp divisions between state authorities and the Raj Bhavan.

The minister's accusations extend to Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, highlighting concerns of arbitrary governance and an alleged agenda to influence academic institutions. Bindu claims the VC's decisions have sparked unnecessary controversy and protests, prompting plans to officially address these grievances to the Governor.

The unfolding drama at Kerala University underscores growing tensions over governance and accountability within the state's educational institutions. Allegations of illegal appointments and the disregard for procedural norms further complicate the dynamics, as Left-affiliated groups rally against perceived political overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)