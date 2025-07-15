Left Menu

Flexi-staffing industry posts 9.7 pc rise in new employment in 2024-25: ISF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:41 IST
Flexi-staffing industry posts 9.7 pc rise in new employment in 2024-25: ISF
Domestic flexi-staffing industry has registered a 9.7 per cent rise in new employment in the last financial year, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said on Tuesday.

Despite a cautious market sentiment in the last quarter of FY25 due to geopolitical scenarios and trade wars, the industry added 1.39 lakh new formal flexi workers in 2024-25, ISF said in a report.

The report highlighted a robust 9.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new employment within the flexi staffing industry, bringing the total formal flexi workforce represented by ISF members to 1.8 million.

Flexi staffing refers to the temporary hiring of workers temporary hiring either for a fixed period or until the completion of a project.

Indian Staffing Federation President Lohit Bhatia said, ''Despite global uncertainties, the staffing industry has continued to be a significant contributor to formal employment, providing vital opportunities for job seekers and enabling businesses to maintain operational efficiency. The 9.7 per cent YoY growth is a testament to the inherent strength and potential of formal workforce through staffing in India.'' Indian Staffing Federation has been formed to provide a platform for recognised employment, work choice, social security and health benefits for temporary workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

