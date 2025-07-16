Left Menu

Breaking the Barrier: Congress Plans to Expand Reservation Cap

Congress, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has made a significant move to eliminate the 50% cap on reservations in education, service, and other sectors. This decision aims to enhance opportunities for underrepresented communities, ensuring greater inclusivity. The proposal could reshape the landscape of affirmative action policies.

The Congress party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has declared its intention to scrap the existing 50% cap on reservations. This move targets improved representation in education, public service, and various other sectors.

The decision symbolizes a major shift in the approach to affirmative action, aiming for broader inclusion of historically marginalized communities. This could prove pivotal in increasing opportunities for these groups.

By proposing to exceed the existing reservation limit, the Congress party is attempting to rewrite the rules of access to publicly funded opportunities, potentially transforming the socio-economic landscape.

