Left Menu

Education Reform: Delhi's New Vision for Inclusivity and Infrastructure

Delhi's education governance is being reshaped to transcend political interests with an emphasis on substantive, policy-driven reforms. Minister Ashish Sood underscored prioritizing academic health and inclusivity. Infrastructure projects, such as the Narela Education City, and youth engagement initiatives highlight the government's commitment to educational transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:35 IST
Education Reform: Delhi's New Vision for Inclusivity and Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is reshaping its approach to education by focusing on policy-driven reforms beyond political interests, as emphasized by Minister Ashish Sood. Speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Sood highlighted the support for marginalised students through the Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme, aiming to eliminate financial barriers to higher education.

Delhi's education policies, guided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's 'Antyodaya' vision, seek to empower and hold the state accountable, rather than considering welfare schemes as mere charity. Previous policies have faced criticism for high dropout rates and resource shortages, which the current government is determined to address.

A significant infrastructural investment is underway with the Narela Education City project, which has seen its budget increase to Rs 1,300 crore. The hub will include shared university campuses, auditoriums, libraries, and ICT labs over 160 acres. Beyond infrastructure, the government is fostering youth engagement through events like the National School Band Competition, promoting values like discipline and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

 United States
2
Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

 India
3
Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

 India
4
Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026