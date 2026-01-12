Education Reform: Delhi's New Vision for Inclusivity and Infrastructure

The Delhi government is reshaping its approach to education by focusing on policy-driven reforms beyond political interests, as emphasized by Minister Ashish Sood. Speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Sood highlighted the support for marginalised students through the Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme, aiming to eliminate financial barriers to higher education.

Delhi's education policies, guided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's 'Antyodaya' vision, seek to empower and hold the state accountable, rather than considering welfare schemes as mere charity. Previous policies have faced criticism for high dropout rates and resource shortages, which the current government is determined to address.

A significant infrastructural investment is underway with the Narela Education City project, which has seen its budget increase to Rs 1,300 crore. The hub will include shared university campuses, auditoriums, libraries, and ICT labs over 160 acres. Beyond infrastructure, the government is fostering youth engagement through events like the National School Band Competition, promoting values like discipline and unity.

