SRM Institute Welcomes New Healthcare Batch with a Vision for Compassionate Leadership
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) introduced its new batch of healthcare students, emphasizing a collaborative and compassionate approach. Led by Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, events highlighted SRMIST's commitment to integrating diverse disciplines in medical education, with an eye on nurturing future leaders in the healthcare sector.
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) recently welcomed its incoming batch of over 1,500 students into the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. During the induction ceremony, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, highlighted the importance of compassion, resilience, and ethics in healthcare.
Officials at the event emphasized the shift from competition to collaboration in modern healthcare, urging students to focus on cooperative learning across diverse disciplines. With students from various regions, SRMIST provides a culturally rich and interdisciplinary environment aimed at developing well-rounded professionals.
Offering a wide range of programs, SRMIST ranks among the top educational institutions in India. The institute prides itself on its commitment to fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, while encouraging students to excel academically and lead with integrity.
