MBA Wallah's CAT Success: Students Shine with 99+ Percentiles

MBA Wallah, a division of PhyscisWallah, achieved impressive results in CAT 2025 with over 30 students scoring 99 percentile. The structured preparation and mentorship provided by MBA Wallah significantly contributed to their success. Students reported the helpfulness of the platform's flexible setup in managing their academic commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:38 IST
In a remarkable achievement, MBA Wallah, part of the education company PhysicsWallah, saw over 30 of its students secure a 99 percentile score in the CAT 2025 exam. This accomplishment highlights the impact of strategic preparation and effective mentorship provided by the institution.

Neal Shah, one of the top scorers with a 99.93 percentile, shared how MBA Wallah's flexible online format was instrumental in his success. The setup allowed him to balance his regular college workload with his exam preparation, ultimately motivating him to aim for prestigious institutions like IIM Ahmedabad.

CEO Atul Kumar emphasized the company's dedication to providing comprehensive guidance and support throughout the students' preparation journey. The positive results underscore the commitment of both students and teachers to achieving excellence in competitive environments.

