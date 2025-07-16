Left Menu

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Uttar Pradesh's basic education department plans to repurpose vacant school buildings for pre-primary education, addressing criticisms of school merging. The initiative, aligned with NEP 2020, introduces 'balvatikas' in anganwadi centers to optimize resources for early education, promising engaging learning environments with ECCE educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance early childhood education, the Uttar Pradesh government's basic education department will utilise vacant school buildings to conduct pre-primary classes. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on strengthening early education for children aged three to six years.

The decision, amid ongoing criticism of the state's school-merging initiative, addresses concerns regarding increased travel distances for young students. By declaring anganwadi centers within school premises as 'balvatikas', the government aims to optimize resources and extend educational facilities.

Each balvatika will have an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) educator to ensure a conducive learning environment with child-friendly furniture and learning materials. This effort is a new chapter in Uttar Pradesh's education reforms, potentially affecting over 10,000 government primary schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

