Republican Senators Urge Release of Withheld K-12 School Funds

A group of ten Republican senators has called on the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to withhold $6.8 billion in federal funding allocated for K-12 schools. In a substantial move away from typical partisan lines, the senators, including prominent figures like Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski, expressed their disagreement with the administration's policy in a letter sent on Wednesday.

The withheld funds were initially intended for a variety of educational programs, ranging from migrant children's education to teacher recruitment and summer programs. The freeze has prompted a lawsuit from multiple Democratic-led states, challenging the administration's move as detrimental to bipartisan-supported educational initiatives.

In defense of the funding halt, the Office of Management and Budget cited an ongoing review and misuse of funds for a perceived "radical leftwing agenda," targeting uses such as scholarships for immigrant students and lessons on LGBT topics. The administration has previously threatened to withhold federal funds over other issues, including climate change policies and diversity initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)