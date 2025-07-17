Maharashtra's Science Expansion Initiative to Ignite STEM Spirit
The Maharashtra government will expand its Science and Innovation Activity Centres (SIACs) statewide, naming the initiative after astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar. Aimed at fostering a science-forward culture, the plan includes opening 23 new centres and 28 labs, focusing on STEM education and hands-on learning, benefiting rural students.
The Maharashtra government is set to enhance its Science and Innovation Activity Centres (SIACs) initiative across the state, naming it in honor of the late astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar. This move is part of efforts to position Maharashtra as a leading state in science and innovation.
According to Minister Ashish Shelar, the initiative aims to align with the National Education Policy 2020 by focusing on STEM education, hands-on learning, and scientific skill development. It also seeks to provide rural students equal access to modern scientific tools and mentorship, enhancing their potential.
The expansion plan includes the establishment of 23 new centres and 28 technology labs. The state anticipates Rs 192 crore in expenditure, with a focus on collaboration with notable science institutions and educational partners to implement the program effectively.
