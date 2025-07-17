Left Menu

JNUSU Demands Timely UGC-NET Results

The JNUSU met with NTA officials demanding an immediate announcement of the UGC-NET June 2025 results. Despite an NTA announcement, the union urged a formal clarification on the result timeline. Thousands of candidates face uncertainty, impacting PhD admissions, including those at JNU.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has taken decisive action, meeting with National Testing Agency (NTA) officials to press for an immediate release of the UGC-NET June 2025 results. This move follows a social media update from the NTA indicating the results would be declared by July 22.

Leading the charge, JNUSU President Nitish Kumar submitted a formal letter to the agency. The letter called for a definitive statement on the timeline, stressing the importance of timely results for thousands of aspiring PhD candidates searching for clarity amidst the ongoing admission processes.

This delay has sparked concerns, particularly for those planning to apply to institutions like JNU, where candidate uncertainties could disrupt the smooth transition into advanced academic programs.

