Justice Department Launches Discrimination Probe into George Mason University

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into George Mason University to examine allegations of employment discrimination based on race and sex. The probe follows comments by the university's president and policies suggesting that these factors influence faculty hiring for diversity.

This investigation is part of a series of actions by the Trump administration against universities nationwide over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, led by Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division.

George Mason is also facing a Department of Education probe into potential Title VI violations. The university president emphasized cooperation with the investigation and has retained legal representation from Torridon Law, founded by ex-Attorney General Bill Barr.

(With inputs from agencies.)