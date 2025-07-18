Left Menu

Tragedy in Kerala: Swift Action After Student's Electrocution

Following the tragic death of a 13-year-old student in Kollam, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has suspended the school's headmistress and issued a notice to the management. The government is taking immediate steps, providing support to the family, and reorganizing the school's Parent-Teacher Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:16 IST
A day after the tragic electrocution of a 13-year-old student in Kollam district, Kerala, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced immediate measures, including the suspension of the school's headmistress.

This action follows the death of Mithun, a student at Thevalakkara Boys High School, who came into contact with a live electric wire on campus. The minister stressed the swiftness of the government's response, having received a detailed report from the Director General of Education.

Efforts to address safety and support the affected family include reorganizing the school's Parent-Teacher Association, issuing a show-cause notice to the management, and providing financial aid to Mithun's family. The minister highlighted a May-issued circular reminding schools to report electrical hazards before reopening.

