Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Delhi Schools, Stir Parental Concerns

Over 45 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, causing many parents to keep their children at home. Authorities confirmed the threats were hoaxes, but ongoing incidents have raised parental concerns. Schools conducted emergency drills and inspections, and police are investigating the emails' origins.

Updated: 18-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:30 IST
In Delhi, bomb threats targeting over 45 schools have heightened parental anxiety, leading many to opt for home safety for their children. The threats, sent via email for the fourth time this week, were later confirmed to be hoaxes, prompting increased caution among educational institutions.

Parents like Parmita Sharma and Vikram Singh are keeping their children at home to avoid potential dangers, despite authorities' assurances. 'Even if nothing serious is found, these hoax emails disturb the mental peace of children and parents,' said Singh. Schools like Sovereign Public School, where a threat was received, have resumed classes following meticulous checks.

Responding swiftly, Delhi Police, along with bomb squads and fire services, inspected schools across the city. A senior police official confirmed all threats as hoaxes and noted that investigations into the threat source are ongoing.

