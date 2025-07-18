Delhi High Court Challenges Hindu College on Sports Quota Implementation

The Delhi High Court on Friday put Hindu College in the spotlight, demanding a detailed breakdown of seats allocated under the extracurricular and sports quotas for the 2025-26 academic year. This inquiry comes after allegations of non-compliance with the mandated 5% quota.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has instructed the college to temporarily reserve a seat under the quota for an ongoing plea concerning a lawn tennis player. This plea argues that the college has not adhered to the Delhi University stipulation, which requires a minimum of 47 seats for the ECA/sports quota.

Advocate Jeetender Gupta, representing the petitioner Rawat, states that only 20 seats were allotted (10 each for ECA and sports), despite there being an obligation for more. The current reservation focuses solely on basketball, cricket, and football, overlooking other sports, thus creating a platform for legal contention.

