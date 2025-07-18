Left Menu

West Bengal's Education Revolution: Milestones and Collaborations Unveiled

The West Bengal government has significantly boosted investment in education infrastructure over the past decade, increasing budgets and expanding institutions. Notable progress includes a rise in the number of universities and schools, improved enrollment and gender parity, and international collaborations with the UK and Australia.

The West Bengal government has dedicated remarkable resources to enhancing education infrastructure over the last decade, cementing a significant milestone. According to Binod Kumar, Principal Secretary of the School & Higher Education Department, investment in educational infrastructure has seen a substantial increase at both the primary and higher education levels.

From the period between 2010-11 and 2024-25, the school education budget surged from Rs 829 crore to Rs 10,260 crore, while higher education spending jumped from Rs 1,724 crore to Rs 6,404 crore. During the Assocham EduMeet 2025, Kumar highlighted the expansion from 12 to 46 universities, a near doubling of higher education institutions, and the establishment of 7,260 new schools.

The event also showcased international educational collaborations. UK Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming emphasized the education ties between India and the UK, while Kevin Goh, Acting Consul General of Australia, expressed Australia's interest in educational collaboration with India, underlining agreements such as ECTA and MATES as instrumental frameworks.

