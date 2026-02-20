AI Summit: Protests, Politics, and International Collaborations
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi featured major political protests, key bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Modi, and international alliances such as 'Pax Silica' to enhance AI and mineral supply chains. The event saw protests by the Indian Youth Congress and responses from the BJP, highlighting political tensions.
New Delhi became the focal point of technological and political discourse as the AI Impact Summit unfolded on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in pivotal bilateral talks, collaborating with leaders from Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Slovakia to strengthen ties in trade and technology.
The event, however, wasn't devoid of drama. The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest, prompting a police probe into a potential criminal conspiracy. The BJP retaliated, accusing Rahul Gandhi of instigating the disruption to tarnish India's global image.
The summit also witnessed India's entry into the US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance, a strategic move to fortify AI and mineral supply chains, potentially reducing dependence on China. As AI emerges as a significant global growth catalyst, India eyeing a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed status remains within reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
