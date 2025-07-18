Clash Over Non-Vegetarian Food Sparks Expulsion at South Asian University

A clash erupted at South Asian University over the serving of non-vegetarian food during Maha Shivratri, leading to the expulsion of a Bangladeshi doctoral student, Sudipto Das, officials announced on Friday.

The altercation, involving the Students' Federation of India and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, highlighted controversial dietary issues. In response to the incident, a Rs 5,000 fine was imposed on mess secretary Yashada Sawant for failing to maintain order in the university's dining services.

The university's internal investigation attributed serious misconduct to Das, citing previous disruptions during his tenure. Police intervened but found no active violence, leaving the university to resolve the matter independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)