Clash Over Non-Vegetarian Food Sparks Expulsion at South Asian University

A Bangladeshi scholar at South Asian University was expelled following a clash over non-vegetarian food served on Maha Shivratri. Mess secretary Yashada Sawant was fined Rs 5,000. The Students' Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of inciting violence. No formal police complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:40 IST
Clash Over Non-Vegetarian Food Sparks Expulsion at South Asian University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash erupted at South Asian University over the serving of non-vegetarian food during Maha Shivratri, leading to the expulsion of a Bangladeshi doctoral student, Sudipto Das, officials announced on Friday.

The altercation, involving the Students' Federation of India and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, highlighted controversial dietary issues. In response to the incident, a Rs 5,000 fine was imposed on mess secretary Yashada Sawant for failing to maintain order in the university's dining services.

The university's internal investigation attributed serious misconduct to Das, citing previous disruptions during his tenure. Police intervened but found no active violence, leaving the university to resolve the matter independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

