Left Menu

Delhi University Announces First CSAS-UG Seat Allocation List

Delhi University is set to release the initial seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions in 2025 under the CSAS-UG system. Candidates must accept offers by July 21, with colleges verifying by July 22. New changes include auto-accept features and altered CUET qualification requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:51 IST
Delhi University Announces First CSAS-UG Seat Allocation List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University is preparing to unveil the first seat allocation list for undergraduate courses under the CSAS-UG 2025 model at 5 pm on Saturday, official sources have confirmed.

Students granted seats in this round are required to confirm their acceptance by 4:59 pm on July 21, followed by a verification and approval process by respective colleges by July 22. The final date for fee payment is July 23.

This announcement follows the first phase of registration and preference-filling. Learners can adjust their choices during a designated window before the second allocation. The university introduced new features this year, enhancing processes for prospective students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025