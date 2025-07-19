Delhi University Announces First CSAS-UG Seat Allocation List
Delhi University is set to release the initial seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions in 2025 under the CSAS-UG system. Candidates must accept offers by July 21, with colleges verifying by July 22. New changes include auto-accept features and altered CUET qualification requirements.
Delhi University is preparing to unveil the first seat allocation list for undergraduate courses under the CSAS-UG 2025 model at 5 pm on Saturday, official sources have confirmed.
Students granted seats in this round are required to confirm their acceptance by 4:59 pm on July 21, followed by a verification and approval process by respective colleges by July 22. The final date for fee payment is July 23.
This announcement follows the first phase of registration and preference-filling. Learners can adjust their choices during a designated window before the second allocation. The university introduced new features this year, enhancing processes for prospective students.
