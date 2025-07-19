Left Menu

Kerala Government Eyes Compromise to Preserve Education Amidst University Disputes

Kerala's General Education Minister emphasized the government's willingness to compromise with the Governor to ensure continuous educational operations. Disputes with the Governor have arisen over university governance, leading to speculation about political interference. Despite tensions, the government remains committed to upholding high academic standards and supporting students' education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:02 IST
Kerala Government Eyes Compromise to Preserve Education Amidst University Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed the state government's readiness to compromise with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to prevent disruptions in students' education. The announcement follows ongoing disputes regarding the governance of universities in the region.

Minister Sivankutty acknowledged the government's intention for universities to function smoothly, contradicting perceived intentions of disruption from the Governor and some Vice Chancellors. He highlighted the state's reputation for high academic standards, attracting international students.

Recent controversies, including the suspension of Kerala University's Registrar K S Anil Kumar and subsequent protests, underscore the challenging relations between the state government and the Governor. A meeting between Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu helped restore peace on campus.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025