Kerala Government Eyes Compromise to Preserve Education Amidst University Disputes

In a recent statement, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed the state government's readiness to compromise with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to prevent disruptions in students' education. The announcement follows ongoing disputes regarding the governance of universities in the region.

Minister Sivankutty acknowledged the government's intention for universities to function smoothly, contradicting perceived intentions of disruption from the Governor and some Vice Chancellors. He highlighted the state's reputation for high academic standards, attracting international students.

Recent controversies, including the suspension of Kerala University's Registrar K S Anil Kumar and subsequent protests, underscore the challenging relations between the state government and the Governor. A meeting between Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu helped restore peace on campus.