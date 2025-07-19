Kerala Government Eyes Compromise to Preserve Education Amidst University Disputes
Kerala's General Education Minister emphasized the government's willingness to compromise with the Governor to ensure continuous educational operations. Disputes with the Governor have arisen over university governance, leading to speculation about political interference. Despite tensions, the government remains committed to upholding high academic standards and supporting students' education.
In a recent statement, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed the state government's readiness to compromise with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to prevent disruptions in students' education. The announcement follows ongoing disputes regarding the governance of universities in the region.
Minister Sivankutty acknowledged the government's intention for universities to function smoothly, contradicting perceived intentions of disruption from the Governor and some Vice Chancellors. He highlighted the state's reputation for high academic standards, attracting international students.
Recent controversies, including the suspension of Kerala University's Registrar K S Anil Kumar and subsequent protests, underscore the challenging relations between the state government and the Governor. A meeting between Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu helped restore peace on campus.
