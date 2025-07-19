Delhi University Announces First Allocation List for UG Admissions 2025-26

In a significant step towards the new academic year, Delhi University unveiled the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for 2025-26 on Saturday. The list, published at 5 pm, outlines a staggering 93,166 seat allocations for 71,624 available spots across 79 diverse undergraduate programmes.

The allocations account for various categories including unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, Sikh minorities, PwBD, Kashmiri migrants, and special categories like single girl child and orphans. Delhi University continues to cater to a broad spectrum of students by offering 71,624 seats this year across disciplines such as humanities, sciences, commerce, and performing arts.

A senior official remarked that this year's seat allocations have exceeded the number of available seats, reflecting historical trends of students shifting colleges during the admission process. The CSAS-UG, which relies on CUET-UG scores, reservation criterion, and college-programme preferences, is facilitating these admissions. Notably, initial enthusiasm is evident with over 27,000 candidates confirming their seats within two hours of the allocations going live.