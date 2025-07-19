Left Menu

Delhi University Announces First Allocation List for UG Admissions 2025-26

Delhi University released its first undergraduate seat allocation list for the 2025-26 academic session, allocating 93,166 seats across 79 programmes. The allocations include various reservation categories. Over 27,000 candidates accepted their seats quickly. Further allocations, including performance-based programmes, will follow, with classes starting August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:39 IST
Delhi University Announces First Allocation List for UG Admissions 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards the new academic year, Delhi University unveiled the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for 2025-26 on Saturday. The list, published at 5 pm, outlines a staggering 93,166 seat allocations for 71,624 available spots across 79 diverse undergraduate programmes.

The allocations account for various categories including unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, Sikh minorities, PwBD, Kashmiri migrants, and special categories like single girl child and orphans. Delhi University continues to cater to a broad spectrum of students by offering 71,624 seats this year across disciplines such as humanities, sciences, commerce, and performing arts.

A senior official remarked that this year's seat allocations have exceeded the number of available seats, reflecting historical trends of students shifting colleges during the admission process. The CSAS-UG, which relies on CUET-UG scores, reservation criterion, and college-programme preferences, is facilitating these admissions. Notably, initial enthusiasm is evident with over 27,000 candidates confirming their seats within two hours of the allocations going live.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025