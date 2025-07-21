Delhi University Kicks Off Seat Allocation Frenzy

Delhi University has reported a flurry of activity in the initial round of its undergraduate seat allocation, with 72,659 candidates accepting offers and 14,939 applications approved. The first round figures reveal the real-time status of admissions, conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG), as of 9:40 pm on July 20.

This year, the university has made 93,166 allocations against its 71,624 available seats, indicating that further reallocations and internal student movements are anticipated. These allocations span 79 undergraduate programs in 69 colleges, catering to various categories, including general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and others, based on CUET-UG scores and reservation policies.

Among the category-specific allocations, the university allocated seats to 1,325 single girl child candidates and 259 orphan candidates, split between 127 females and 132 males. The acceptance deadline is July 21, with subsequent verification and fee payment due by July 23. A second round of allocations will be announced on July 28, ahead of the academic year's start on August 1.