Left Menu

Delhi University Kicks Off Seat Allocation Frenzy

Delhi University is in the first phase of undergraduate seat allocation, with 72,659 acceptances and 14,939 approvals logged. A total of 93,166 allocations were made against 71,624 seats, showing potential for multiple reallocations. The system takes CUET-UG scores, reservations, and preferences into account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:10 IST
Delhi University Kicks Off Seat Allocation Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has reported a flurry of activity in the initial round of its undergraduate seat allocation, with 72,659 candidates accepting offers and 14,939 applications approved. The first round figures reveal the real-time status of admissions, conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG), as of 9:40 pm on July 20.

This year, the university has made 93,166 allocations against its 71,624 available seats, indicating that further reallocations and internal student movements are anticipated. These allocations span 79 undergraduate programs in 69 colleges, catering to various categories, including general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and others, based on CUET-UG scores and reservation policies.

Among the category-specific allocations, the university allocated seats to 1,325 single girl child candidates and 259 orphan candidates, split between 127 females and 132 males. The acceptance deadline is July 21, with subsequent verification and fee payment due by July 23. A second round of allocations will be announced on July 28, ahead of the academic year's start on August 1.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025