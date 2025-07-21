Tripura's Education Transformation: New Universities on the Horizon

In a bid to bolster higher education, Tripura is set to transform two of its pivotal institutions, Women's College, Agartala, and Tripura Institute of Technology, into full-fledged universities. The announcement by Chief Minister Manik Saha underscores the northeastern state's commitment to becoming an educational powerhouse.

Having been established in 1965, Women's College stands as a historic center for women, offering core streams in Science and Arts. Meanwhile, the Tripura Institute of Technology (formerly Tripura Polytechnic Institute) has undergone considerable elevation over the years, enhancing its educational clout.

While discussing this at a recent government event, Saha noted the state's progress, with medical seats increasing to 400. The council of ministers has cleared new university proposals, reinforcing Tripura's role in expanding educational and professional opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)