Yvonne Browning MNZM Appointed to Tertiary Education Commission Board

Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds has announced the appointment of renowned educator Yvonne Browning MNZM to the Board of the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), where she will serve a three-year term from 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2028. The appointment fills a key vacancy on the Board and brings a strong voice for secondary education and youth development to the national level.

A Champion for Young Women and Education

“Mrs Browning is passionate about ensuring students, particularly young women, can realise their potential by engaging in tertiary education and training,” said Minister Simmonds.

Browning has served as Principal of Southland Girls’ High School since 2003, where she has become a driving force in fostering student success and community partnerships. Her longstanding commitment to education was formally recognised in 2023 when she was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for her services to education and youth.

One of the key achievements contributing to her honour was her leadership in forging a unique collaboration with Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter and other Southland-based organisations, including local iwi and Pacific communities. This initiative successfully encouraged more young women to pursue careers in engineering and technical fields, traditionally underrepresented by women.

Strengthening the Ties Between School, Tertiary Education, and Industry

The Tertiary Education Commission plays a critical role in shaping New Zealand’s future workforce by allocating funding to tertiary providers, supporting innovation in vocational education, and fostering connections between secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and industry.

Minister Simmonds said Browning’s appointment reflects the Government’s focus on improving these pathways and ensuring that young New Zealanders receive the information, inspiration, and support they need to thrive.

“Mrs Browning’s expertise in connecting schools with employers and education providers will be invaluable to the TEC Board,” the Minister said. “She understands what works for young people when they are exploring career options and making choices about their futures.”

Her track record of leading real-world collaborations—especially in underserved regions and with marginalised communities—aligns directly with TEC’s mission to ensure equitable access to quality education and employment outcomes.

A Timely Appointment to Support Reform and Growth

Browning joins the TEC Board at a time of considerable reform in the vocational education sector, with the Government focused on boosting trade training, employer engagement, and youth transitions into work or further study.

Minister Simmonds highlighted that Browning’s on-the-ground experience will be essential as the TEC navigates these challenges and opportunities.

“Her experience and skills will complement and strengthen the governance of the Board and ensure that TEC’s funding decisions are informed by genuine, community-based perspectives on what students need to succeed.”

With her deep ties to Southland, Browning also brings a vital regional voice to national policymaking—ensuring the challenges and opportunities of rural and provincial communities are considered as part of the broader tertiary education strategy.

Focused on the Future of New Zealand’s Youth

The Government has prioritised vocational education as a key enabler of economic growth and social mobility, particularly for young people entering the workforce or choosing tertiary study pathways.

“TEC has a key role in ensuring young New Zealanders have the information and skills they need to succeed and help New Zealand grow,” said Minister Simmonds. “Yvonne Browning’s voice will be critical in helping us meet that goal.”

Her three-year term begins 1 September 2025, and stakeholders across the education sector have welcomed the appointment, noting her reputation for visionary leadership, collaboration, and practical action.

As New Zealand seeks to align education with future labour market needs, appointments like Browning’s are seen as vital for ensuring the system is not only well-funded but also grounded in the lived experiences of educators and learners alike.