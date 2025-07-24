Left Menu

Pune Sets Global Precedent with World's First Hybrid ENT Skill Lab

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College in Pune inaugurated the world's first Hybrid ENT Skill Lab equipped for two-handed endoscopic surgeries. Named EndoPlay, the lab includes the groundbreaking EndoHold system and aims to enhance ENT surgical training. It will also host the International ENT Conference SEOCON 2025.

Pune Sets Global Precedent with World's First Hybrid ENT Skill Lab
In a groundbreaking move, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College in Pune has launched the world's first Hybrid Endoscopic & Microscopic ENT Skill Lab, known as the EndoPlay Skill Lab. This pioneering facility, featuring the US-patented EndoHold system, is set to revolutionize surgical training by enabling two-handed endoscopic surgeries.

The lab was made possible through the visionary leadership of the college's chancellors and the innovation of Dr. Mubarak Muhamed Khan and team. It offers a state-of-the-art platform for training ENT surgeons and postgraduates, transforming surgical education with over 15 additional innovations from Dr. Khan's Creations.

The EndoPlay Skill Lab not only signifies a leap in medical training but also positions India as a leader in ENT surgical education. The lab is slated to host the upcoming International ENT Conference, SEOCON 2025, attracting global attention for its advanced training methodologies.

