Pune Sets Global Precedent with World's First Hybrid ENT Skill Lab

In a groundbreaking move, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College in Pune has launched the world's first Hybrid Endoscopic & Microscopic ENT Skill Lab, known as the EndoPlay Skill Lab. This pioneering facility, featuring the US-patented EndoHold system, is set to revolutionize surgical training by enabling two-handed endoscopic surgeries.

The lab was made possible through the visionary leadership of the college's chancellors and the innovation of Dr. Mubarak Muhamed Khan and team. It offers a state-of-the-art platform for training ENT surgeons and postgraduates, transforming surgical education with over 15 additional innovations from Dr. Khan's Creations.

The EndoPlay Skill Lab not only signifies a leap in medical training but also positions India as a leader in ENT surgical education. The lab is slated to host the upcoming International ENT Conference, SEOCON 2025, attracting global attention for its advanced training methodologies.

