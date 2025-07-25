Left Menu

Tragedy in Udaipur: Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Protest

A final-year dental student, Sweta Singh, was found dead in Udaipur, prompting protests. The incident, involving alleged harassment by faculty members, has led to police and administrative action. A suicide note cited faculty misconduct. The college management has promised strict action against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:57 IST
Tragedy in Udaipur: Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Protest
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a private medical college in Udaipur, where a final-year dental student, Sweta Singh, was found dead in her hostel room, officials confirmed on Friday.

The student, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is suspected to have taken her own life on Thursday night. Her death has prompted a wave of protests among the student body, demanding accountability from the faculty, whom she accused of harassment in a note left behind, officials stated.

In response to the unrest, the college director vowed strict action against implicated staff members and cooperated with police investigations. Protests led to roadblocks as students demanded justice. The local police confirmed the body was sent for a postmortem, awaiting her family's arrival for further proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025