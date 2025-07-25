Tragedy in Udaipur: Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Protest

A tragic incident unfolded at a private medical college in Udaipur, where a final-year dental student, Sweta Singh, was found dead in her hostel room, officials confirmed on Friday.

The student, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is suspected to have taken her own life on Thursday night. Her death has prompted a wave of protests among the student body, demanding accountability from the faculty, whom she accused of harassment in a note left behind, officials stated.

In response to the unrest, the college director vowed strict action against implicated staff members and cooperated with police investigations. Protests led to roadblocks as students demanded justice. The local police confirmed the body was sent for a postmortem, awaiting her family's arrival for further proceedings.