Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Classroom Initiative

The NCERT is crafting a classroom module about 'Operation Sindoor' to educate students on India's defense and diplomatic strategies. Covering classes 3-12, it highlights India's military response to the Pahalgam attack. The module underscores the coordination in national security operations and is poised for parliamentary discussion.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is in the process of creating an educational module centered around 'Operation Sindoor,' aiming to shed light on India's defense and diplomatic tactics. According to sources, this educational initiative is designed to help students comprehend the nation's strategic military approaches.

The module will address two student groups: those from class 3 to 8, and class 9 to 12. It comprises 8 to 10 pages focusing on India's strategic military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 men were tragically killed. In retaliation, India targeted terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, resulting in a four-day conflict.

This educational material not only aims to teach about defense and diplomatic responses but also emphasizes the importance of coordination between various ministries for national security. A special discussion on Operation Sindoor is slated for the Lok Sabha, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to engage in a 16-hour debate extending over three days.

