OBC Reservation Row Delays WBJEE 2024 Results

The WBJEE 2024 results face delays due to ongoing legal proceedings related to the OBC reservation policy. Despite being ready to publish results, the board awaits a resolution, causing anxiety among aspiring engineering students. Education authorities emphasize caution amid the legal issues.

Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:58 IST
The announcement of the WBJEE 2024 results has been postponed due to legal challenges surrounding the OBC reservation policy, as clarified by board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee. Although the board was prepared to divulge results on June 5, legal complications have stalled the process.

The delay stems from provisions in the 2014 WBJEE gazette notification, which empowers the state government to resolve exam-related issues and direct the board accordingly. Consequently, the WBJEE board has no authority over the OBC reservation matter. The notification further dictates separate merit lists for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

Aspiring engineering students, who sat for the exam on April 27, have expressed growing frustration and stress over the uncertainty, having received no official updates. State Education Minister Bratya Basu reaffirmed readiness to publish results but stressed legal prudence concerning the reservation controversy.

