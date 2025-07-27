Stalin Pressures Center for Samagra Shiksha Funds Release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the central government to release its share of over Rs 2,100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. Stalin highlighted the state's commitment to the two-language policy, opposing the National Education Policy's three-language formula.

In a memorandum handed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Stalin stressed that the lack of funds severely impacts the education of lakhs of students. He requested clearing the central share for the years 2024-25 and the first installment for 2025-26 without Tamil Nadu having to sign the PM SHRI agreement.

While hospitalized for dizziness, Stalin approved the memorandum, which also sought green lights for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects and increased suburban rail services in Chennai. He also urged a permanent resolution regarding the frequent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)