Left Menu

Stalin Pressures Center for Samagra Shiksha Funds Release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urges the central government to release over Rs 2,100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. He emphasizes the state's commitment to the two-language formula and seeks approval for metro projects and a solution for detained fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:30 IST
Stalin Pressures Center for Samagra Shiksha Funds Release
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the central government to release its share of over Rs 2,100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. Stalin highlighted the state's commitment to the two-language policy, opposing the National Education Policy's three-language formula.

In a memorandum handed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Stalin stressed that the lack of funds severely impacts the education of lakhs of students. He requested clearing the central share for the years 2024-25 and the first installment for 2025-26 without Tamil Nadu having to sign the PM SHRI agreement.

While hospitalized for dizziness, Stalin approved the memorandum, which also sought green lights for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects and increased suburban rail services in Chennai. He also urged a permanent resolution regarding the frequent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025