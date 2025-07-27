Kashmir University's Alumni: A Catalyst for Educational Growth

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, addressed the alumni of Kashmir University, calling on them to contribute to the development of higher education institutions in the region.

At the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 held at the University, alongside prominent figures like Chief Justice of India and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sinha highlighted the role of alumni in nation-building.

He noted the importance of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 to revitalize India's educational heritage and urged alumni to support young students in their academic and career endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)