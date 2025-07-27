Left Menu

Kashmir University's Alumni: A Catalyst for Educational Growth

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, urged the alumni of Kashmir University to support and strengthen the Union Territory's higher education institutions. Speaking at the Mega Alumni Meet-2025, he highlighted the alumni's role in nation-building and the importance of implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:29 IST
Kashmir University's Alumni: A Catalyst for Educational Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, addressed the alumni of Kashmir University, calling on them to contribute to the development of higher education institutions in the region.

At the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 held at the University, alongside prominent figures like Chief Justice of India and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sinha highlighted the role of alumni in nation-building.

He noted the importance of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 to revitalize India's educational heritage and urged alumni to support young students in their academic and career endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025