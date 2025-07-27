Left Menu

Haryana's CET Exam Triumphs Amid Teamwork and Community Support

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) in Haryana was conducted smoothly over a weekend, thanks to coordinated efforts among officials, police, and community members. Around 13.48 lakh candidates appeared, with comprehensive arrangements made across the state. Special provisions, including transport and refreshments, ensured ease and comfort for all participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:29 IST
The Common Eligibility Test (CET) was successfully conducted over the weekend in Haryana, drawing participation from 13.48 lakh candidates. The two-day examination, organized by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, saw extensive preparations across 22 districts and additional centers in Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the collective efforts that ensured the smooth conduct of the exams. Special transportation arrangements were made for candidates, including those with physical challenges, while social and religious organizations pitched in with refreshments and accommodations.

Authorities, including senior administrative officers and police, worked cohesively to address issues and assist candidates, sometimes stepping in directly to help those facing challenges. Instances of community involvement were notable, such as a volunteer in Sirsa who used personal resources to aid candidates in reaching exam centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

