Delhi Schools Launch Clubs to Boost Language and Co-Curricular Skills

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has announced a new initiative for the 2025-26 academic session, introducing students' clubs in 100 schools. These clubs will target language and co-curricular development among students.

According to the plan, each participating school can establish two clubs: one centered on a language such as Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, or Punjabi, and another focused on a theme like science, mathematics, sports, yoga, visual arts, performing arts, inclusive education, or a student council.

Each selected school will receive Rs 20,000, distributed as Rs 10,000 per club. The initiative mandates student engagement in one of the clubs, with school heads responsible for seamless execution and maintaining activity records throughout the academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)