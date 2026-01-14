Olympic Torch Relay Controversy: Allegri Joins Amid Athlete Row

Massimiliano Allegri, the acclaimed coach of AC Milan, joined the Winter Olympics torch relay on Wednesday, as controversy erupted over the exclusion of former Olympic athletes from the event. The torch is making its way through Italy's provinces in anticipation of the Milano-Cortina games set to begin on February 6.

Walking alongside volunteers in Borgomanero, Allegri represented one of the 10,001 participants selected to carry the flame, all donned in uniforms that capture the spirit of the Olympic legacy. However, not everyone is pleased with the current selection of torchbearers.

Silvio Fauner, a former cross-country skiing champion, voiced his frustration at being left out alongside other Olympic medalists. His complaints have prompted Italian ministers Matteo Salvini and Andrea Abodi to demand answers in a forthcoming meeting with the Games organisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)