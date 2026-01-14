Left Menu

Delhi by Evening: Historic Landmarks Shine with Electric Bus Tours

Delhi's 'Delhi by Evening' initiative introduces an electric bus service connecting key landmarks and monuments, fostering eco-friendly tourism. Spearheaded by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the service showcases the capital's cultural richness. Financials hint at positive revenue, further investments, and potential new attractions like themed sound and light shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:50 IST
Delhi is set to launch an electric bus service under the 'Delhi by Evening' initiative aimed at connecting major landmarks like the Prime Minister's Museum and India Gate, according to Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra. This move is part of a larger strategy to bolster the city's tourism infrastructure.

Mishra announced that two e-buses have been leased from the Delhi Transport Corporation for a preliminary period of three months, with plans to cover iconic destinations. The buses will be adorned with images of Delhi's renowned landmarks, celebrating the city's vibrant cultural and historical heritage.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation reported a revenue of Rs 5.12 crore against a Rs 3.59 crore expenditure for 2024-25. Meanwhile, other initiatives are underway, including a potential sound and light show dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur and themed heritage walks to attract longer visitor stays.

