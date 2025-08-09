Courage Amidst Adversity: Young Girl Fights for Education

A 14-year-old girl in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a complaint against her parents, accusing them of physical assault after she expressed a desire to continue her education. Her father, Digambar Singh, and mother, Lata Devi, are facing charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident occurred on July 25 and was reported to the Jalesar police station on August 5. The victim, Bhavna Singh, a Class 10 student, claimed her parents refused to pay for her schooling. Her persistence led to an attack by her father during a journey.

The matter has reached the Juvenile Justice Protection Board, and the girl is now under the guardianship of Jalesar SHO Sudhir Kumar, who has ensured her enrollment in school. The case highlights significant familial and educational challenges.

