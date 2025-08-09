Empowering Teachers: AI Training Unveiled for Lakshadweep Educators by KITE
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched an AI training program for teachers in Lakshadweep. This initiative, using the 'AI Essentials' platform, covers AI applications, image creation, and robotics. The course is divided into five sections and aims to train all teachers within a month.
KITE, the technology arm of Kerala's General Education Department, has initiated an online AI training program targeting teachers on the nine islands of Lakshadweep. This program, an extension of the 80,000-teacher training previously executed in Kerala, employs the 'AI Essentials' online platform.
The first training phase encompasses all 110 postgraduate teachers, segmented into five batches and mentored by a dedicated advisor per 20 participants. KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath, during the program's launch, detailed the five-section curriculum starting with 'AI at Your Fingertips', which introduces practical AI applications and explores its developmental trajectory.
The subsequent modules focus on AI in art creation, data analysis, and daily use in domains such as music and coding. Emphasizing responsible AI utilization, the course concludes with robotics training, aligned with the Kerala curriculum and supported by KITE-supplied kits, preparing Lakshadweep's educators comprehensively.
