Kerala Government Builds New Home for Family of Electrocuted Student
The family of Mithun, a 13-year-old student who was electrocuted at a Kerala school, will receive a new house. The government and various organizations are providing financial support, totaling over Rs 34 lakh. Educational expenses for Mithun's brother are covered, ensuring the family's welfare.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has announced a series of support measures for the family of Mithun, a 13-year-old student from Kollam, tragically electrocuted at a school campus. A new home is being built under the state's initiative, with Education Minister V Sivankutty laying the foundation stone.
The state, along with the Kerala Scouts and Guides, is overseeing the construction of a 1,000 sq ft house costing Rs 20 lakh. Various financial aid packages exceeding Rs 34 lakh have been pledged by government and educational bodies to help the family cope with their loss.
Apart from the new home, Mithun's brother's educational expenses will be fully covered by the state. This response follows criticism of the government's handling of safety in schools, underscoring their commitment to support affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)