Kerala Government Builds New Home for Family of Electrocuted Student

The Kerala government has announced a series of support measures for the family of Mithun, a 13-year-old student from Kollam, tragically electrocuted at a school campus. A new home is being built under the state's initiative, with Education Minister V Sivankutty laying the foundation stone.

The state, along with the Kerala Scouts and Guides, is overseeing the construction of a 1,000 sq ft house costing Rs 20 lakh. Various financial aid packages exceeding Rs 34 lakh have been pledged by government and educational bodies to help the family cope with their loss.

Apart from the new home, Mithun's brother's educational expenses will be fully covered by the state. This response follows criticism of the government's handling of safety in schools, underscoring their commitment to support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)