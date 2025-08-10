Left Menu

Kerala Government Builds New Home for Family of Electrocuted Student

The family of Mithun, a 13-year-old student who was electrocuted at a Kerala school, will receive a new house. The government and various organizations are providing financial support, totaling over Rs 34 lakh. Educational expenses for Mithun's brother are covered, ensuring the family's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:12 IST
Kerala Government Builds New Home for Family of Electrocuted Student
Mithun
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has announced a series of support measures for the family of Mithun, a 13-year-old student from Kollam, tragically electrocuted at a school campus. A new home is being built under the state's initiative, with Education Minister V Sivankutty laying the foundation stone.

The state, along with the Kerala Scouts and Guides, is overseeing the construction of a 1,000 sq ft house costing Rs 20 lakh. Various financial aid packages exceeding Rs 34 lakh have been pledged by government and educational bodies to help the family cope with their loss.

Apart from the new home, Mithun's brother's educational expenses will be fully covered by the state. This response follows criticism of the government's handling of safety in schools, underscoring their commitment to support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025