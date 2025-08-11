Empowering Youth: IIM-B Launches Subsidized FinTech Certificate Programme

IIM Bangalore unveiled a new FinTech certificate programme on Monday, designed for young professionals and students eager to learn about the rapidly growing FinTech industry.

Supported by a subsidy from the Karnataka government, the course offers a flexible structure to aid women returning to the workforce after a career break.

The programme, part of Karnataka's Centre of Excellence in FinTech, aims to strengthen the state's FinTech environment through foundational and advanced knowledge and skill-building.

