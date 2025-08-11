Empowering Youth: IIM-B Launches Subsidized FinTech Certificate Programme
IIM-B has launched a FinTech certificate programme aimed at young professionals and students. Supported by the Karnataka government, the course offers foundational and advanced knowledge in FinTech. The initiative focuses on flexibility, encouraging women to rejoin the workforce, and contributes to Karnataka's FinTech landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
IIM Bangalore unveiled a new FinTech certificate programme on Monday, designed for young professionals and students eager to learn about the rapidly growing FinTech industry.
Supported by a subsidy from the Karnataka government, the course offers a flexible structure to aid women returning to the workforce after a career break.
The programme, part of Karnataka's Centre of Excellence in FinTech, aims to strengthen the state's FinTech environment through foundational and advanced knowledge and skill-building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Sought in Tragic Crossfire Death of Jammu Youth
IndiaSkills 2025: A Gateway to Global Skill Competitions
Seeds of Resistance: Indigenous Youth Defend Ancestral Lands
Youth Congress Protests Against Alleged Voter List Manipulation in Bihar
Shocking Road Rage Incident in Jammu: Youth Allegedly Hits Elderly Man