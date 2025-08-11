Uttar Pradesh Revolutionizes Early Education with 3,000 New Balvatikas

In a landmark initiative timed with Independence Day, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch over 3,000 newly established Balvatikas across the state, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The program aims to reinforce early childhood education as envisioned by the National Education Policy 2020. It involves transforming current Anganwadi centers into Balvatikas to ensure that children develop essential skills during the first critical years of their lives.

Officials and educators emphasized the transformation of low-enrollment schools, merging them with nearby institutions to better utilize resources. Classrooms have been renovated to create child-friendly learning spaces, equipped with activity kits, play equipment, and other teaching materials, promising a comprehensive foundation for young learners.

