Left Menu

CBSE Revamps Legal Studies Curriculum with Modern Reforms

The CBSE has announced the introduction of significant updates to its Legal Studies curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. This includes the addition of contemporary laws like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the removal of outdated statues. This move aims to align legal education with recent reforms in India's legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:35 IST
CBSE Revamps Legal Studies Curriculum with Modern Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce notable updates to its Legal Studies curriculum, starting from the 2026-27 academic year, as part of the curriculum reform process.

The decision, ratified by both the CBSE's Curriculum Committee and its Governing Body in June, will expose senior secondary students to modern laws, replacing outdated colonial-era statutes and introducing landmark judgments that have fundamentally reshaped India's legal landscape.

The updated curriculum will be crafted by an expert committee and a content development agency to ensure the textbooks are ready for the upcoming academic session, aligning with newer pedagogical approaches and the National Education Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025