CBSE Revamps Legal Studies Curriculum with Modern Reforms

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce notable updates to its Legal Studies curriculum, starting from the 2026-27 academic year, as part of the curriculum reform process.

The decision, ratified by both the CBSE's Curriculum Committee and its Governing Body in June, will expose senior secondary students to modern laws, replacing outdated colonial-era statutes and introducing landmark judgments that have fundamentally reshaped India's legal landscape.

The updated curriculum will be crafted by an expert committee and a content development agency to ensure the textbooks are ready for the upcoming academic session, aligning with newer pedagogical approaches and the National Education Policy.

