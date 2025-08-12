Inside Edge Revolutionizes Student Guidance with Peer-Driven Mentoring

Inside Edge is set to redefine how students in India make academic and career decisions by connecting them directly with verified mentors. These mentors are individuals who have successfully navigated competitive exams, studied abroad, or pursued various career paths.

In an era overwhelmed by AI and information, Inside Edge offers an authentic, peer-driven mentoring platform. It facilitates students' understanding of potential paths through conversations and stories shared by those who have experienced similar journeys.

In response to India's rapidly evolving education landscape, the initiative aims to extend its network of mentors across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, bridging the advisory gap by integrating with schools, colleges, and career-focused platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)