Inside Edge Revolutionizes Student Guidance with Peer-Driven Mentoring

Inside Edge connects students with verified mentors for informed academic and career choices. By offering real-world guidance rather than generic advice, the platform transforms student journeys from confusion to clarity. It plans to expand its mentor network across India to ensure access to credible advice for all students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:53 IST
Inside Edge is set to redefine how students in India make academic and career decisions by connecting them directly with verified mentors. These mentors are individuals who have successfully navigated competitive exams, studied abroad, or pursued various career paths.

In an era overwhelmed by AI and information, Inside Edge offers an authentic, peer-driven mentoring platform. It facilitates students' understanding of potential paths through conversations and stories shared by those who have experienced similar journeys.

In response to India's rapidly evolving education landscape, the initiative aims to extend its network of mentors across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, bridging the advisory gap by integrating with schools, colleges, and career-focused platforms.

