Controversy Erupts Over Rs 1 Lakh Bond for Delhi University Student Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing ASAP criticizes Delhi University's new rule requiring a Rs 1 lakh bond for candidates contesting student elections, labeling it a conspiracy against middle-class students. The guidelines aim to prevent campus defacement and restrict election campaigning to specific methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:18 IST
The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, ASAP, has sharply criticized a new policy by Delhi University mandating a Rs 1 lakh bond from candidates running in student elections. The group argues it's a 'deliberate conspiracy' designed to exclude middle-class students from participating in the electoral process.

Announced on August 8, the bond requirement is part of broader anti-defacement guidelines aimed at protecting campus property. Students must also submit anti-defacement affidavits and conduct campaigning through approved means such as electronic media and designated 'walls of democracy.' Delhi University asserts the measures are vital for campus orderliness.

ASAP Delhi State President Kuldeep Bidhuri denounces the guideline as an unfair mandate that limits student participation. Criticism also comes from within the university, with sentiments that the bond essentially 'auctions' election participation to those who can afford it. However, university officials defend the rules citing legal and environmental compliance requirements.

