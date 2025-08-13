Controversy Erupts Over Rs 1 Lakh Bond for Delhi University Student Elections

The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, ASAP, has sharply criticized a new policy by Delhi University mandating a Rs 1 lakh bond from candidates running in student elections. The group argues it's a 'deliberate conspiracy' designed to exclude middle-class students from participating in the electoral process.

Announced on August 8, the bond requirement is part of broader anti-defacement guidelines aimed at protecting campus property. Students must also submit anti-defacement affidavits and conduct campaigning through approved means such as electronic media and designated 'walls of democracy.' Delhi University asserts the measures are vital for campus orderliness.

ASAP Delhi State President Kuldeep Bidhuri denounces the guideline as an unfair mandate that limits student participation. Criticism also comes from within the university, with sentiments that the bond essentially 'auctions' election participation to those who can afford it. However, university officials defend the rules citing legal and environmental compliance requirements.