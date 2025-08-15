Independence Day Celebration Marred by Ceiling Collapse in Rajasthan School
A false ceiling partially collapsed at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School in Bundi, Rajasthan, injuring five students during Independence Day celebrations. Emergency medical care was administered, and an investigation has been launched. The incident highlights potential structural concerns in school buildings.
- Country:
- India
A false ceiling at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School in Bundi, Rajasthan, collapsed during Independence Day celebrations, injuring five students, officials reported. Immediate medical care was provided, with two students requiring stitches.
The Incident occurred as over 600 attendees, including students, parents, and staff, were present in the auditorium. Fortunately, none were directly beneath the falling debris. Chief District Education Officer Priti Bala Sharma noted that a full inquiry is underway, and the premises have been sealed for safety reasons.
This incident comes amid fresh concerns about school infrastructure safety in Rajasthan. Recently, another ceiling collapse in Jhalawar led to multiple casualties, prompting state-wide examinations of school buildings by educational authorities.
