Lighting Up Independence: A Remote Hamlet's First Flag Hoisting

Ganesh Pavara, living in an electricity-less hamlet in North Maharashtra, used minimal connectivity to learn about flag hoisting. Leading 30 locals, he organized the first-ever Independence Day event. The YUNG Foundation, supporting education in the region, aims to educate locals about their democratic rights amidst lacking resources and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nandurbar | Updated: 16-08-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 08:28 IST
Lighting Up Independence: A Remote Hamlet's First Flag Hoisting
  • Country:
  • India

In a remote hamlet in North Maharashtra, Ganesh Pavara faced a challenging task on the eve of Independence Day. With no electricity and a weak mobile network, he managed to download a video guide to enable a smooth flag-hoisting ceremony.

Leading a group of about 30 children and locals, the young Pavara ensured his village witnessed its inaugural flag hoisting on Friday. The hamlet, Udadya, is located approximately 500 km from Mumbai and lacks basic amenities like a government school.

The YUNG Foundation, active in the region for three years, organized the ceremony to not only mark a historic moment but also educate locals about their constitutional rights. Despite challenges such as the absence of road connectivity and government support, the foundation continues its work through community cooperation and donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

