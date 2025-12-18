Left Menu

Judge in the Dock: Maharashtra's ACB Unveils Bribery Allegations

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra conducted a search at the residence of Judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi following corruption allegations. A clerk was caught accepting a bribe, and digital evidence, including voice samples, was collected against Kazi. A bail plea by the clerk is under review as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra Police has intensified its investigation into a bribery case involving Judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi. A recent search at his residence yielded crucial digital evidence, including voice samples, allegedly implicating the judge.

The investigation began after clerk Chandrakant Vasudeo was arrested for accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe to influence a land dispute verdict. Vasudeo's attempt to secure bail was met with opposition from the ACB, citing ongoing investigations indicating both the judge and clerk's active involvement.

Following formal consent from the Bombay High Court, the ACB proceeded with its probe, issuing a notice to Kazi, who later appeared at their office. The court's decision on Vasudeo's bail application is anticipated this Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

