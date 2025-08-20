Empowering Minds: IILM and YourDOST Partner for Student Emotional Wellness

In a significant move towards student welfare, IILM, a premier Indian academy, has partnered with the emotional wellness platform YourDOST. The collaboration offers IILM students and faculty round-the-clock access to mental health support, underscoring the academy's commitment to holistic education.

By merging IILM's educational excellence with YourDOST's pioneering mental health support, the partnership fosters an environment where students can openly discuss mental health concerns. This initiative is crucial in addressing academic pressures and post-pandemic challenges faced by young adults.

Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi of IILM emphasizes that the goal is not only to educate but also to equip students with the resilience to tackle life's challenges. Richa Singh, CEO of YourDOST, echoes this sentiment, foreseeing the growth of emotionally resilient individuals through this strategic initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)